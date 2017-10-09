Evans in fine form at high class event

Golf star Ben Evans just missed out on a top 10 finish after a fine performance on the European Tour at the weekend.

The Staplecross-based professional came tied 12th in Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a 12-under-par four-round total of 276.

The tournament, which attracted a high class field including four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, was played over three nearby courses in Scotland - the old course at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Each competitor played a round on each course over the first three days before those who made the 54-hole cut played the final round at St Andrews.

Evans produced the joint best round at Carnoustie last Thursday with a splendid three-under-par 69 to get off to a decent start. An eventful round contained eagles at the 12th and 14th, three birdies and four bogeys.

The 30-year-old followed that with a good four-under-par 68 at Kingsbarns on Friday featuring six birdies, four of them during a front nine (his second nine) of 32, and two bogeys.

In tougher conditions on Saturday, Evans carded a level par 72 at St Andrews. He recovered from three bogeys and a birdie in the first 10 holes with important birdies at the 14th and 15th.

With low scoring the order of the day in round four yesterday (Sunday), Evans fired a five-under-par 67 containing birdies at the second, eighth, ninth, 12th, 14th and 18th, and a solitary bogey at the fourth.

It was Evans’ fourth top 20 finish in his last seventh tournaments, some of which have been on the European Tour and some on the second tier European Challenge Tour.

The result moved him up from 154th to 134th on the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai rankings. Evans, of Rye and Sedlescombe golf clubs, also lies 54th on the Challenge Tour Rankings.