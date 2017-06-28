Eastbourne tennis: Novak Djokovic, Johanna Konta, Angelique Kerber and Jelena Ostapenko all set for action

Fans will hope the weather will play ball at the tennis today following yesterday’s wash out.

Just eight minutes of play was managed on a wet and miserbale Tuesday for tournament organisers, players and fans.

Today the forecast looks more optimistic and it’s set to be a bumper day’s play on Day Six at the Aegon International with a host of the world’s best players, reigning and former Grand Slam champions, former Eastbourne champions, and a hometown hero in the mix on Wednesday.

Among the stars in action on a jam-packed schedule: world No.1 Angelique Kerber, No.2 Simona Halep, world No.4 Novak Djokovic, Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, and World No.15 Gael Monfils, with play scheduled to start at 10.30am on outside courts and at 11am on Centre Court.