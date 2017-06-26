Davis whitewahes former world champ

Snooker ace Mark Davis whitewashed a former world champion at the Riga Masters last Friday.

The St Leonards saw off 2015 Crucible king Stuart Bingham 4-0 in round one of the opening ranking event on the 2017/18 World Snooker calendar.

Three of the four frames were fairly tight, but world number 37 Davis won all of them and knocked in a break of 50 to win frame two more comfortably against ninth-ranked Bingham.

Davis followed that with a 4-2 victory against another Englishman, Sam Craigie, in round two on Saturday.

The opening two frames were shared before Davis fashioned a magnificent 134 break in the third. A 58 in the fourth brought Craigie level for a second time, but he scored just 20 points in the remaining two frames as Davis sealed victory with runs of 76 and 68.

Davis looked on course for a place in the quarter-finals when he opened up a 3-0 lead in his third round match against Andrew Higginson later on Saturday with a top break of 95.

But runs of 75 and 74 helped bring 49th-ranked Higginson back to 3-3 and the edged the decider 68-47 to complete a come-from-behind 4-3 victory.