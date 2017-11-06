Cross reaches last eight at World Series Finals

Rising darts star Rob Cross reached the quarter-finals of another televised tournament at the weekend.

The St Leonards-based thrower achieved two good wins at the 2017 Ladbrokes World Series of Darts Finals before losing to world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Cross won six consecutive legs to secure a comfortable 6-1 first round victory over Jonny Clayton at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow on Friday night. Cross, runner-up in the previous weekend’s European Championship, averaged 97.93.

The 27-year-old then survived a late comeback to beat Auckland Masters champion Kyle Anderson 6-5 in round two on Saturday night.

Cross looked set for a routine victory as he impressively opened up a 5-2 lead, but Anderson replied with three consecutive legs before Cross took the decider to edge through.

His progress was halted by a 10-4 loss against world number one and eventual champion van Gerwen in the last eight yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

Cross was very much in the game when trailing 5-4 at the second break, but his Dutch opponent then reeled off five consecutive legs, finishing the match with a superb average of 108.83.

Cross, who is up to 23rd on the PDC order of merit, will now turn his attention to the bwin Grand Slam of Darts, which gets underway in Wolverhampton this coming Saturday.