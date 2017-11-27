Cross learns World Championship draw

Rob Cross will face an opponent from Japan or Australia on his debut at the William Hill World Darts Championship next month.

The St Leonards-based player was handed a first round tie against Japan’s Seigo Asada or Australia’s Gordon Mathers in this evening’s (Monday’s) draw for the sport’s blue riband event.

International qualifiers Asada and Mathers will meet in the preliminary round for the right to face Cross, the 20th seed and 9/1 joint third favourite for the title with William Hill following a remarkable first year as a professional.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed Voltage, has won four Players Championship titles and reached the quarter-finals or better in his last four televised tournaments, including finishing runner-up in the European Championship.

The World Championship will be held at London’s Alexandra Palace from December 14 to January 1 and will be broadcast live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

The schedule of play will be confirmed in due course.

Another local player, Adrian Gray, reached round three of the PDPA Qualifier for the World Championship on Monday.

Gray won 5-4 against Ian Withers and 5-3 against Arron Monk before losing 5-3 to Jeffrey de Graaf.