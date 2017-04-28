Champ Cibulkova joins Radwanska and Pliskova for Eastbourne International

Defending Aegon International Eastbourne champion Dominika Cibulkova, the 2008 champion and former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, and world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova are all set to join Great Britain’s Johanna Konta at Devonshire Park from 25th June - July 1st this year.

All three players are ranked in the world’s top 10.

After confirming her place at the Aegon International Eastbourne, world No. 4 and eight-time WTA tournament champion Cibulkova said, “I’m really looking forward to defending my title this year in Eastbourne. Winning here in 2016 was a special moment for me, my first title on grass. It’s a tournament with great tradition and there are some great names entered for this year. The fans will have fun I’m sure.”

Last year’s winner will be joined on the seaside courts of Devonshire Park by another former champion. World No. 8 Agnieszka Radwanska, the 2008 champion, has played the tournament every year since 2007, “I’m excited to be back in Eastbourne this summer and I hope to lift the trophy again. It is a special tournament for me that has a great atmosphere with the fans. All of the players love the set up and being by the seaside. It’s the best preparation for Wimbledon.”

Karolina Pliskova, who met Cibulkova in last year’s final, is leading the WTA’s 2017 ranking race after a blistering start to the year.

The Czech Fed Cup player has already notched up two titles in 2017, adding to the eight in her career including the 2016 Aegon Open Nottingham. “I got to the final in Eastbourne last year” Pliskova said. “My goal now is to go one better and win the title in 2017. There is a fun atmosphere here; the fans always have a good time. It will be the perfect preparation for me ahead of Wimbledon.”

This year’s tournament will combine top class women’s and men’s tennis again for the first time in three years and boasts more than €1.4 million in prize money.

The women’s event, along with the Aegon Classic Birmingham, is one of two top level WTA Premier women’s tennis events leading into The Championships, Wimbledon. Now in its 43rd year, the Aegon International Eastbourne can boast Martina Navratilova, Caroline Wozniacki, Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters and Chris Evert amongst its former champions.

Entries for the main draw of the tournament close on 15th May, with more big names likely to be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at a special ‘Early Bird’ price between now and Thursday 4th May.

Main draw entrants for this year’s WTA tournament include (so far): Dominika Cibulkova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Karolina Pliskova, Johanna Konta

Gavin Fletcher, Tournament Director for the Aegon International Eastbourne, said: “We’re proud of bringing some of the world’s best female and male athletes to Eastbourne this year. 2017 is an exciting year for the tournament, not only are we welcoming back the men, but this is the first year of our reinvestment programme with Eastbourne Borough Council that will transform Devonshire Park. We look forward to welcoming our fans once again for a world class nine days of sport.”