Bexhill has lots to celebrate at county awards

Bexhill was well represented at the Sussex Sports Awards 2017 ceremony.

A Bexhill club, college team and two individuals were on the shortlists in the various categories at the The Grand Hotel, Brighton.

Kirsty Stewart with Mike Goody at the Sussex Sports Awards.

Bexhill Swimming Club was shortlisted for the prestigious The Grand Hotel Club of the Year award - the only category to be decided by the public vote on the night of the awards.

Bexhill Swimming Club member Stewart was shortlisted for the Freedom Leisure Sports Personality of the Year award.

Bexhill College’s women’s volleyball team was shortlisted for the Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Team of the Year award.

Bexhill Giants Basketball Club chairman and founder Eric Douglin was on the shortlist in the Volunteer of the Year category.

Although none of the Bexhill finalists won their categories, they all did Bexhill proud by being finalists in their categories, which in itself was a great achievement. All concerned had a good night and were privileged to hear a talk from Mike Goody.

Goody had lost a leg in Afghanistan, suffered acute PTSD, gone through the depths of depression to eventually finding sport, and in particular swimming. He has now won medals at the Invictus Games and is hoping to represent GB at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Douglin said: “It was such a privilege to share the evening with fantastic sporting ambassadors, which included Olympic, Paralympic and Invictus Games medallists, international sports stars and grassroots volunteers.

“There were so many heroes and inspirational stories shared, which highlighted the importance sport plays in people’s lives.

“Being selected as a top three finalist in the Volunteer of the Year category from hundreds of entries and attending the finals for the second time in three years was a very humbling experience.”

The Giants founder already has two events planned for 2018 - the International Challenge Tournament in February and the fourth World Club Basketball Tournament in September.