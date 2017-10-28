Bexhill aces shortlisted for awards

A Bexhill club, college team and two individuals are on the shortlist in the various categories for the Sussex Sports Awards.

Bexhill Swimming Club, Bexhill College’s women’s volleyball team, Kirsty Stewart and Eric Douglin will have their efforts showcased at the The Grand Hotel, Brighton, on Friday November 17.

Bexhill Giants Basketball Club chairman and founder Eric Douglin.

Bexhill Swimming Club is shortlisted for the prestigious The Grand Hotel Club of the Year award - the only category to be decided by the public vote on the night of the awards.

The other two finalists the club is up against in the vote are Worthing Gymnastics Club and Worthing Town Football Club.

Bexhill Swimming Club member Stewart is shortlisted for the Freedom Leisure Sports Personality of the Year award.

After two years of battling cancer, Stewart is now competing in galas again and won three medals at the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Sheffield during August. In total this year, she has won 13 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals - an amazing achievement.

Bexhill Swimming Club has been a major factor in Stewart’s quest to get back to competitive swimming with the help they have given in enabling her to train each week.

If you would like to support Bexhill Swimming Club, visit www.ssa17.club, select Bexhill Swimming Club, enter an email address and click vote.

Bexhill College’s women’s volleyball team is shortlisted for the Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Team of the Year award.

A group of 16-year-old students created and promoted a volleyball club for all abilities and coached new players who hadn’t played before.

The team went from a college not offering volleyball to four hours a week of fun and coached team sessions. The volleyball programme is now embedded into the college’s academy and enrichment programme.

The girls qualified for the National Championships at Nottingham University, where they competed against teams from regions across the UK and came fifth.

Bexhill Giants Basketball chairman and founder Eric Douglin is on the shortlist in the Volunteer of the Year category.

The Giants recently hosted their third annual World Club Basketball Tournament in Hastings which attracted teams from around the world, including Germany, Poland, USA and Canada.

Over the course of the tournament, which is the only one of its kind in the UK, there were youth coaching sessions hosted by two of the competing teams, ABA Toronto Knights and USA Select.

Douglin said: “I am overwhelmed to reach the finals of such a prestigious event and being able to share the evening with so many people who have contributed to the success of sport in the county is very humbling.

“Regardless of the result, this is another milestone in the club’s history and I would like to thank those who nominated me.”

Bexhill Giants made the shortlist in the Team of the Year category at the 2015 awards.