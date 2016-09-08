Ace Evans leads in Holland

Golf star Ben Evans is top of the leaderboard midway through the first round of the latest European Tour event.

The Staplecross-based professional leads the KLM Open after carding a six-under-par 65 at The Dutch this morning (Thursday). Evans is a shot clear of no less than seven players who are tied second on five-under.

Starting at the 10th, Evans got off to a flyer with five birdies in his first six holes, including four in a row from the 12th. He made his only bogey of the day at the par four 17th, but hit back with two more birdies at the first and fourth before finishing with five straight pars.

It's a timely return to form for the 29-year-old, who has missed the cut in 10 of his 13 tournaments, during which time his best finish is tied 44th at the Made in Denmark event a fortnight ago.

Evans lies 143rd on the season-long Race to Dubai rankings and needs to climb up into the top 110 if he is to retain full playing privileges for next season. He therefore sorely needs to maintain today's form over the remaining three rounds tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!