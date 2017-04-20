League champs H&B target cup final place

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is turning its attentions to a possible league and cup double.

The Kent One champions will be aiming to reach the Sussex Shield final when they travel to Hove II in the second semi-final this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

H&B head coach Chris Brooks said: “Some cup silverware to add to the league title would look pretty good.”

The league tables would have H&B as favourites given that they finished 10 points clear at the top of Kent One with 20 wins out of 22 and Hove came fifth in Sussex One with five wins out of 14.

“I don’t like to put the label favourites on it - home advantage is always big - but on our day we’ve got the beating of them,” added Brooks. “I see ourselves as strong contenders and we’re hoping for a good performance.”

At stake for the winners is a showdown against Burgess Hill at East Grinstead RFC on Saturday May 27, a gap between fixtures which Brooks called ‘his biggest concern’.

H&B should be close to full strength, although Chaz Ackerley (ankle) is still out and there’s a question mark over Eliot Parry (work).

H&B’s second team, meanwhile, will seek to complete a league and cup double when it faces Brighton III in the Sussex Bowl final at Chichester RFC on Saturday.

