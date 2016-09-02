Hastings keen to be a match for rivals in derby

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Hastings Priory’s cricketers will be determined to round-off a splendid season with a far more competitive performance against local rivals Bexhill.

Priory will be eager to end their wretched recent record in Sussex Premier League derby matches as they welcome third-placed Bexhill to Horntye Park tomorrow (Saturday), 11.30am start.

Hastings Priory coach Ian Gillespie

“I think the last five times we’ve played Bexhill, we’ve lost,” said Priory coach Ian Gillespie. “But there’s no reason why we haven’t got a team that can give them a very competitive game and it would be nice to finish the season with a good, competitive game and give us some positives to take into next season.”

A win would secure a top five finish and Priory could even come fourth if they gain six points more than Horsham.

“There’s been a lot of positives this season,” continued Gillespie. “On occasions we’ve played some really fantastic cricket; probably better I think than we could’ve imagined and that’s due to the determination of the players and the commitment that they’ve got to playing good cricket.

“We’ve definitely improved I think as a team, particularly as a batting team, as the season’s gone on. Now we need to finish that and show we can put in a good performance against Bexhill.”

Priory will have to make do without Elliot Hooper, who is away with Loughborough University at the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals in Sri Lanka.

Hooper is the division’s fourth highest runscorer this summer with an average of nearly 60, as well as picking up 19 wickets with the ball. His place is likely to be taken by John Morgan or Mick Glazier.

