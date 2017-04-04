Hastings ace stars against Lancashire

A Hastings Priory Cricket Club talent achieved a five-wicket haul against county side Lancashire.

Fast bowler Adam Barton recorded superb figures of 5-31 from 12 overs, including the wicket of England star James Anderson, while playing for Cambridge MCCU.

Barton’s blast restricted Lancashire to 120-7 declared during their second innings in a three-day Marylebone Cricket Club university match.

The tall left-arm paceman also picked up three wickets during Lancashire’s first innings, giving him eight in the match, but Lancashire still won by 340 runs.

Two other Sussex League players, Tim Moses and Bexhill all-rounder Call Guest, were also in the Cambridge side.

Barton’s genuine pace has offered Priory a real wicket-taking threat with the new ball over the last couple of seasons.

He was particularly successful during the club’s Sussex Cricket League Division Two promotion-winning campaign of 2015 when he took 35 league wickets despite missing five games through injury. Barton had an eight-wicket haul, two six-wicket hauls and a five-for that summer.

Last summer he took 13 wickets in the Premier League, including two four-wicket hauls, but missed the second half of the campaign through injury.

Now that we’re into April, the new season is just around the corner for Priory, whose first team will again be captained by Tom Gillespie this summer.

First up is a friendly away to Mayfield on Saturday April 22 and the first competitive game will be an ECB National Club Championship first round clash at home to Dartford the following day.

Priory then have a Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup first round tie away to Eastbourne on Saturday April 29 and the opening league fixture is at home to East Grinstead on Saturday May 6.

The club will hold a ground rejuvenation day, meanwhile, at the Ark William Parker Academy cricket facility this coming Sunday from 10am-1pm.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

