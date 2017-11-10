H&B return with tough away trip

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club will return to action with a tough-looking away fixture tomorrow (Saturday).

H&B, who were fixtureless last weekend, will travel to an Old Dunstonians side which ended the unbeaten record of London Three South East title hopefuls Aylesford Bulls on Saturday.

That eye-catching result lifted Dunstonians above H&B into the top four, although H&B have scored more points and conceded fewer than the Beckenham-based outfit.

H&B head coach Chris Brooks said: “They’ve been steadily gaining momentum and are on a bit of a roll at the moment so it’s going to be a bit of a toughie.

“I don’t know much about the way they play, but judging by their results, they’re going to be a tough proposition, especially away from home.

“I’m expecting a fairly expansive game. The scores they’ve been obtaining suggest they’ve been able to run it wide and fast. We’re certainly going to have to be on the ball in defence.”

Sixth-placed H&B, who are four points behind Dunstonians, should be full of confidence following their 83-14 thrashing of Sheppey in their last outing a fortnight ago.

Mark Piotrowski is injured and Steve McManus remains sidelined, but H&B are otherwise close to full strength.