H&B looking like seasoned campaigners

Chris Brooks believes Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club looks like seasoned campaigners rather than league new boys after its splendid start to the season.

Last weekend’s 33-12 victory away to Crawley moved newly-promoted H&B up to third in London Three South East with three wins and a draw from their first five matches.

H&B head coach Brooks said: “It bodes well for our target of a mid-table finish. Any more than that is going to be a bonus. The thing that’s gratifying is we’re playing like seasoned campaigners, not like league new boys. So long as we can maintain the consistency we’ve got going, it bodes well for the season.”

Brooks was ‘very pleased’ with the win over Crawley as H&B hit straight back from their only defeat so far, at home to Old Williamsonians the previous weekend.

“The lads were all up for getting back to winning ways and it was one of those days where things gelled,” Brooks continued. “Whereas the previous week we struggled to execute the moves or new patterns of play we’ve been learning in training, this week they were executed sharply and it was very good to watch.”

H&B will be back on home turf tomorrow (Saturday) against a Crowborough side which has won two and lost two of its first four games.

Steve McManus and Joe Umpleby are expected to return to the squad. Kick-off at Ark William Parker Academy is 3pm.