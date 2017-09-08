H&B lauds ‘fabulous team performance’

Hastings & Bexhill head coach Chris Brooks lauded a ‘fabulous team performance’ after the rugby club made a flying start to the new season.

H&B began their 2017/18 London Three South East campaign with a 51-22 victory at home to a Bromley side which was playing two levels above them last term.

Brooks said: “It was most unexpected. They didn’t live up to the hype of being the London Two side just down into London Three. They’ve obviously lost some quality, but that doesn’t detract from how well our guys played and how total a victory it was.

“We’ve had a very thorough pre-season and it was a fabulous team performance. We had a few people playing out of position, but it all worked very well. I would be hard pushed to pick out any particularly quality players on the day because everyone put in a shift.”

Although still missing a few players, including new captain Joe Umpleby, who has a broken nose, H&B will be aiming to make it two wins out of two when they host Park House tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off at Ark William Parker Academy is 3pm.

“We do have some selection challenges, however we do have a lot of strength in depth to call on,” added Brooks. “It would be one we would be targeting as a possible win.”

H&B’s second team will begin its matches in the new Sussex Two Reserve league at home to Horsham tomorrow.