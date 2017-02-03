H&B in ‘healthy position’ to clinch league title

Hastings & Bexhill head coach Chris Brooks admits the rugby club is in ‘a healthy position’ to clinch the league title after last weekend’s vital victory.

Kent One leaders H&B ground out a hard-fought 9-7 win away to third-placed Cranbrook to make it 14 league victories out of 15.

H&B saw their advantage trimmed from eight to seven points despite the result, but they remain more than a bonus point victory ahead of second-placed Old Williamsonians.

Brooks said: “We’re certainly sitting pretty. We’re in a healthy position, we’ll just keep our noses to the grindstone.

“Although I’m still not going to get complacent about it, that was the toughie that could’ve been the banana skin. We’ve still got some good sides to meet, but there’s no doubt it’s a massive hurdle overcome.

“To say we were relieved when the final whistle went would be an under-statement. Both teams were dead on their feet and I’ve got absolutely no fingernails left.

“Cranbrook played us very well, but the guys played out of their skin. Our defence was just awesome; the tackle count was higher than anything this season so far.”

H&B are next in action at home to Brockleians on Saturday February 11.

