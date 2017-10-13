H&B coach ‘really pleased’ with start to season

Chris Brooks is ‘really pleased’ with Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club’s start to the season, despite last weekend’s defeat.

H&B take a break from action this weekend having won three, drawn one and lost two of their opening six fixtures to sit fourth in London Three South East.

Brooks, the club’s head coach, said: “I’m really pleased. It’s ironic that both defeats have happened at home, which is usually a bit of a fortress for us.

“Those losses have coincided with people not being available, but we’ve got a strong squad and it’s not a case of ‘someone in particular isn’t available, what the hell do we do next’? There are people ready to step up.”

H&B saw a 7-6 half time lead turn into a 23-14 defeat at home to fifth-placed Crowborough last weekend.

“We’re at the stage now where the troops are disappointed with every loss,” continued Brooks. “There was a little bit of an air of despondency after the game, mainly because people knew on another day we would’ve done a lot better.

“We will work on some of the things that were lacking this week at training and the guys can have a well-deserved rest on Saturday. It’s a tough old game and it does take its toll.

“It was one of those days where the guys were putting the effort in - there was no criticising the will to win at all - we just weren’t executing as sharply as we did the week before (in the win away to Crawley).

“We had a few key players out again, but they’re not excuses - Tucker White came in and put in a real shift for us. It just didn’t really click on the day. The will was there, but the result didn’t follow.

“We didn’t look like an inferior team to them, it was just a few issues of game management that we need to work on. I can’t take anything away from Crowborough, though, we were beaten by the better team on the day.”

H&B’s next game is an away fixture against high-riding Aylesford Bulls on Saturday October 21.