H&B coach praises ‘on fire’ players

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club head coach Chris Brooks said his team was ‘on fire’ during last weekend’s 83-14 thrashing of Sheppey.

H&B ran in 13 tries, with Tim Sills scoring six of them, to brush aside London Three South East’s bottom club at Ark William Parker Academy.

Brooks said: “It was just one of those days where despite the weakness of the opposition, everything went to plan. They’re a much weaker side than they have been in the last few seasons, but our guys were really on fire.

“There was some great interlinking between forwards and backs, and the ball was kept in hand so accurately I think the first scrummage was something like 22 minutes into the game.”

It was a particularly special day for Sills, who touched down three times in either half.

“He’s such a great finisher,” continued Brooks. “We’re very, very lucky to have him in the squad. It’s not just his speed, he’s a very strong carrier as well - he can power through attempted tackles. He’s one of our more consistent finishers, but he had a bit of a party on Saturday.”

The victory moved H&B up to fourth in the table, but they are without a game this weekend (they were down to host Bromley when the original fixture list was released, but Bromley requested the match be brought forward to the start of the season) and other clubs just below them are playing.

“I’m still extremely happy,” added Brooks. “We’re still pretty much on target for where we wanted to be, which is mid-table.”

H&B’s next fixture is away to Old Dunstonians on Saturday November 11.