Wilson released as Harris nears return

Hastings United Football Club has released midfielder Wayne Wilson, but striker Jack Harris is set to make a sooner-than-expected return from injury.

Wilson has played seven times for the U's so far this season, but has been let go due to personal and work related reasons, according to United's club website.

Harris, meanwhile, was treated by ambulance staff after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury against South Park on August 13 and indications at the time were that he could be out for at least six weeks.

But the 22-year-old’s recovery has gone well and United manager Darren Hare says he could play some part in the Ryman League Alan Turvey Trophy first round tie at Herne Bay next Tuesday night.

Hare said: “We’re hoping we can get him some minutes at Herne Bay. It’s probably a week sooner than expected. He’s looking strong, he’s been doing a lot of work away from the club and been really focused on that. He’s reaping the benefit now because he’s nearly fit.”

The impending return of Harris comes at just the right time for United because fellow forward Jay May is poised to return to parent club Maidstone United after the home game against Godalming Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Jack Harris is close to returning to action following an ankle injury. Picture courtesy Scott White

May has scored six goals for United during a 30-day loan spell at The Pilot Field, but Hare says the player is definitely on his way back to Maidstone.

United have also issued a seven-day approach for a versatile young player who is primarily a right-back and Hare hopes to have him on board for tomorrow.

Steve Watt may well return from injury against a Godalming side which lies second-bottom of the early Ryman Football League Division One South table with one point from five games.

With United still unbeaten in all competitions, Hare believes his team could well face a similar challenge to Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to Sittingbourne, who got plenty of bodies behind the ball in defence.

“I would imagine there’s going to be similar spells where we will have sustained spells of pressure, but we’re going to have to be more creative with it,” Hare said.

“It was our best performance of the season with the ball. I thought we passed the ball well, and there was only one team I thought was going to win the game.

“But I thought second half we ran out of ideas a little bit, some of our decision making wasn’t great and that contributed to not creating enough clearcut chances.

“I think we’ve got to be really clever with our movement and we possibly lacked that little bit of invention we needed to create chances.

“We gave everything we could, but unfortunately we didn’t get the break we needed. I think had we scored one, they would’ve lost their resolve. On another day, we win that game comfortably.”

Frannie Collin equalised for United after they had fallen behind earlier in the first half.

“I think the key for us is not conceding,” Hare continued. “I think you’ve also got to give a little bit of credit to Sittingbourne. They’re a young, very fit team who threw themselves in front of things and defended resolutely so in some ways they deserved a point.”

