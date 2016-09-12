United set for league cup action

Hastings United's footballers will be in league cup action tonight (Tuesday).

The U's will head to Herne Bay in round one of the Ryman League's Alan Turvey Trophy, sponsored by Robert Dyas.

Hastings United forward Frannie Collin contests an aerial ball against Godalming. Picture courtesy Scott White

It will be the second time United have made the trip to north Kent already this season having drawn 1-1 away to Herne Bay in the league four weeks ago.

Jay May gave United a half time lead on that occasion, but Bay dominated the second half and the U's were hanging on for a point in the closing stages.

United are fifth in the early league table with 12 points from six games (three wins, three draws), while Bay are 20th with five from six (one win, two draws, three losses).

U's manager Darren Hare is likely to use the match as a chance to give some game time to those who need it, including possibly Jack Harris, who has been out injured since the opening day of the season.

May has now returned to parent club Maidstone United after the completion of his 30-day loan, during which time he scored seven goals. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

The winners, incidentally, will be away to last season's runners-up Faversham Town or Hythe Town in round two.

