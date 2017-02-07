Two penalty saves and clean sheet sees Stockdale shortlisted for PFA gong

Two heroic penalty saves have seen Albion stopper David Stockdale shortlisted amongst the Championship hopefuls for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month awards.

The goalkeeper was in scintillating form for the Seagulls in January as they clinched three league victories from four matches.

He faces fierce competition for the award from Leeds striker Chris Wood, Cardiff defender Sean Morrison, Bristol City’s Tammy Abraham, Norwich defender Timm Klose and Reading striker Yann Kermorgant.

The shortlist was chosen by Sky Sports panel which is made up by Paul Merson, Peter Beagrie, Mike Riley - general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials - and Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the Football Supporters’ Federation.

Stockdale kicked off January with a crucial early spot-kick save, denying Fulham’s Stefan Johansen’s early set-piece in a game Albion went on to win 2-1.

Despite conceding twice against Preston North End in Brighton’s first defeat in September, the 31-year-old refound his fine form in their thrilling 2-1 with over Sheffield United.

He saved Fernando Forestier’s 65th-minute penalty and superbly blocked the follow-up effort with the scores level at 1-1, before Anthony Knockaert hit his second of the match to give Albion a 2-1 victory in a clash that saw three red cards.

Stockdale rounded off the month with a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over Cardiff that sent Albion back to the top of the Championship.

Voting closes at 7pm tonight, to cast yours, visit PFA Fans’ Player of the Month Award voting.