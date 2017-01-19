Stephens back but Bong still ruled out for Albion

Midfielder Dale Stephens is back available for Albion's top-of-the-table Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow night.

The 27-year-old missed the 2-0 defeat at Preston North End through illness on Saturday but has been back in training this week.



Left-back Sebastien Pocognoli is also back available but Gaetan Bong is still ruled out with the knee injury which saw him miss the Preston game.



Lewis Dunk also returns to the squad after a two-game ban.

