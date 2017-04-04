Search

RUMOUR MILL: Man United considering £10m offer for Celtic star | Chelsea in talks to sign Arsenal star Sanchez | Guardiola sets sights on Spurs trio Alli, Rose and Walker | Souness says Rooney is past his sell-by date | Liverpool will demand £30m for Sakho this summer

Keiran Tierney

