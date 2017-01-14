Plenty of football set to beat the chill

Despite the wintry weather of the last few days, there should be plenty of football happening in the locality this afternoon (Saturday).

Bexhill United's match at home to Oakwood in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One is among those set to go ahead. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 2pm.

Also on is Westfield's visit from Rustington in Southern Combination Football League Division Two after The Parish Field pitch passed a precautionary inspection this morning. That one will also begin at 2pm.

Although some games in the Macron East Sussex Football League have been postponed, the majority of the fixtures are still on as things stand. See the full list below.

As previously reported, Hastings United's scheduled trip to Three Bridges in Ryman Football League Division One South was postponed yesterday afternoon because of snow.



TODAY'S FOOTBALL FIXTURES



RYMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1 South

Three Bridges p-p Hastings United



MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1

Bexhill United v Oakwood (2pm)

Ringmer v Little Common (3pm)



Division 2

Westfield v Rustington (2pm)



MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (2PM)

Premier Division

Eastbourne Rangers v Ore Athletic

Robertsbridge United v Hawkhurst United

Rock-a-Nore p-p Battle Baptists

Sedlescombe Rangers v Hollington United

Sidley United v Old Hastonians

St Leonards Social p-p Westfield II



Division 1

Crowhurst p-p Northiam 75

Herstmonceux v Bexhill Town

Little Common II v Icklesham Casuals

Mountfield United p-p Wadhurst United

The JC Tackleway v Rye Town (at Rye)



Division 2

Bexhill AAC v Mayfield

Burwash p-p Hastings Athletic (Hastings Athletic suspended)

Hastings Rangers v Ticehurst

St Leonards Social II p-p Eastbourne Athletic

Westfield III v Peche Hill Select



Division 3

Battle Baptists II p-p Pebsham Sibex

Bexhill Rovers v Sedlescombe Rangers II

Hailsham Athletico v Bexhill United II

Hollington United II p-p Punnetts Town

Orington v Catsfield



Division 4

Magham Down p-p Sovereign Saints

Mayfield II v Bexhill AAC II

Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway II

Victoria Baptists v Hawkhurst United II



Division 5

Hampden Park v Sedlescombe Rangers III

Icklesham Casuals II v Robertsbridge United II

Northiam 75 II v Bexhill Broncos

West Hill United II p-p Cranbrook Town

Wittersham II v Bexhill Spartans



ESFL CHAIRMAN’S CHALLENGE CUP

3rd round

Parkfield v Battle Baptists III (1.30pm)

