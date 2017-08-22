Westies suffer second successive 3-1 defeat

Westfield Football Club manager Jack Stapley admitted his team produced another poor performance in a second successive 3-1 defeat.

A depleted Westfield side was well beaten away to Cowfold in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two on Saturday.

Stapley said: “It was poor really. Like I said last week, something’s just not clicking at all. It felt like 11 individuals out there rather than a team that’s played together all pre-season.

“We missed seven (players) at the weekend; that’s the frustrating thing. Cowfold is the sort of game that we should be winning if we want to do anything in the league this year.”

Westfield spent the bulk of the game defending and although Cowfold didn’t fashion lots of clearcut chances, the visitors were always on the back foot.

Cowfold opened the scoring through the first of Callum Nash’s two goals. As several Westfield players stood and looked at each other, the ball was chipped in behind the away defence and Nash slotted past goalkeeper Harry Stapley.

Westfield levelled shortly before half time from their first corner of the game. Jack Stapley saw his header from Regan Smith’s delivery saved, but Jake Adams tapped in the rebound.

Cowfold repeatedly attacked down their left flank during the second period, with Westfield full-back Frazer Discala massively exposed. They retook the lead from a corner of their own, the ball hitting the top of a Cowfold player’s head and then Jack Stapley’s head before going in.

The third Cowfold goal was a bit of a comedy of errors. After Kingsley Parsons gave the ball away, a Cowfold player was allowed to advance unchecked before squaring for Hall to tap home.

Westfield only really threatened from corners and Jack Stapley almost pulled one back with a header which clipped the top of the bar.

“We didn’t hold the ball up-front and were guilty of misplaced passes,” added Jack Stapley. “If they had a bit of cutting edge, they could’ve been out of sight by half time.”

Westfield: H. Stapley; Discala, Parsons, J. Stapley, Gravett; Winter, McGurk, Adams; McMinigal, R. Smith, Barrett (Stoyanov).