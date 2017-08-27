Westfield up and running after away win

After back-to-back 3-1 defeats, Westfield Football Club picked up its first points of the season with a 2-0 win away to Montpelier Villa yesterday (Saturday).

A much-improved Westfield performance was capped by a goal in either half of the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two match from Jake Adams and Scott Ramsay.

Westfield manager Jack Stapley said: “A clean sheet and a couple of goals was just what we needed. Maybe we weren’t at our best, but I just wanted to get points on the board.

“We stretched the game a lot more than we have done recently, and we were a bit more rounded with Callum (Smith) and Asher (Grindle) back so it was a massive improvement.”

With plenty of height in the side, Westfield looked dangerous from just about every set-piece and it was one such situation that they opened the scoring in the 35th minute.

Adams headed Regan Smith’s corner against the post and then tapped in the rebound for his second goal in successive games.

The killer second goal arrived midway through the second half and some goal it was too. Scott Ramsay, on his first appearance of the campaign, picked out the top corner on the goalkeeper’s side with a tremendous 25-yard free kick.

In fact, one-time Brighton & Hove man Ramsay, playing at centre-half, came close to repeating the trick from even further out, but a driven effort from around 40 yards took a slight deflection and this time the goalkeeper kept it out.

“Having Scott available full-time this season is a massive help because his experience is invaluable,” said Stapley, who played alongside Ramsay.

“At the back he gives you so much talking and experience, it’s a massive help for anyone who’s playing alongside him and in front of him.”

Callum Smith could’ve had a hat-trick on his first outing of the season after injury, while at the other end, Westfield goalkeeper Harry Stapley had little to worry about apart from a very good save in a one-on-one situation during the second half.

The star man for Westfield was Dom McGurk, who had a fantastic game in midfield breaking up the play and using the ball very well.

Westfield: H. Stapley; Gravett (Barrett), J. Stapley, Ramsay, Hurst; Adams (Stoyanov), McGurk, Winter; R. Smith, C. Smith (Discala), Grindle.