Westfield target cup semi-final spot

Westfield Football Club is keen to make the most of a good opportunity to reach a cup semi-final.

The Westies will travel to Alfold in a Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two Challenge Cup quarter-final this coming Saturday.

Charlie Cornford seeks to get away from the Bosham defence. Picture courtesy Jon Smalldon

“The league challenge is over now really and it’s a real plus for us that we’ve still got something to play for,” said Westfield manager Jack Stapley.

Westfield are fifth in the league and scored 15 goals in their two league matches against second-bottom Alfold earlier in the season.

“We’re in a favourable side of the draw really, but it won’t be any easy game,” continued Stapley. “Their fortunes have changed recently; they’ve picked up results.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough game, but if we play with the same attitude and application (as they did in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to league leaders Bosham), I’m confident we can get a result. It’s a long journey, but it’s a lovely place to play football.”

Charlie Cornford is unavailable, but Matt Dadswell is expected to return as Westfield seek a victory which would set up a last four meeting with Lancing United or Cowfold.

Stapley felt that Westfield ‘did everything else but score’ against Bosham and was pleased with the performance of his team, if not the result.

“If you were a neutral watching that game you would’ve thought we were top of the league and they were fifth,” he said. “When you’re top of the league you earn that right to play badly and win 1-0 in games like that.

“It was frustrating. I think they definitely should’ve been down to 10 men (when Sam Ellis was fouled on the edge of the box in the first half); no ifs or buts about it. It was a massive decision and it certainly would’ve made a massive difference.

“I was really pleased with the way we played. We showed everything we hadn’t done in the last couple of weeks - we played some nice football and we won the second balls.”

