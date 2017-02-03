Westfield seek return to winning ways against leaders

Westfield manager Jack Stapley says there would be no better way to end the football club’s longest winless run of the season than by beating table-topping opposition.

The Westies will host Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two leaders Bosham tomorrow (Saturday) having picked up just two points from their last three matches.

Stapley said: “We’ve got to get our season back on track; at the moment it’s in danger of petering out. We need to get the season back going and finish as high as we can.

“It’s the first time I’ve really questioned myself about how we go about things and we need to stop the rot.

“For me it’s a blessing in disguise to play one of the big boys. We know full well we can’t just turn up and roll them over. We’ve got to be at our best to get anything from the game, but at home I back us against anyone.”

Fifth-placed Westfield are 14 points behind Bosham and eight adrift of second-placed Sidlesham with nine games remaining.

“Although it may seem we’re miles out of it, we’ve still got to play all of the top four at home and that’s worth 12 points on its own,” added Stapley.

Westfield hope to welcome back Asher Grindle and new recruit Tom Fraser-Bates may make the squad, but Matt Dadswell is out through work. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 2pm.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!