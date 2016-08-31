Video: Common boss disappointed to drop points

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Little Common Football Club player-manager Russell Eldridge was disappointed not to pick up maximum points over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Common had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Seaford Town on Monday having won 2-1 at Selsey on Saturday in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One.

Jamie Crone is brought down for a penalty during the first half of Little Common's 2-2 draw against Seaford Town

Speaking after the Seaford match, Eldridge said: “We would’ve happy with that (four points out of six) before the weekend, but to come away from Selsey with a hard-earned victory, and with a home fixture we would’ve looking to pick up three points today.

“So I’m slightly disappointed not to take six from six. We want to be doing well and be towards the top of the league, and we’ve got to be disappointed when we don’t pick up points.”

Eldridge admitted Common ‘weren’t quite on it’ as they twice came from behind to earn a point against Seaford in a game they could well have won had they been more clinical in front of goal.

“There were some good spells where we passed the ball really well and created some good chances,” he continued. “There were also some bad spells where we were loose and untidy in possession.

Jake Sherwood keeps a close eye on a Seaford Town opponent

“Overall we huffed and puffed a little bit without being dominant. It’s disappointing, but to come back from a goal behind each time shows that little bit of character; we didn’t give in.

“The disappointing thing was the way we defended. It’s not necessarily the defence because I thought Dave (Ammoun) and Cruiky (Dan Cruikshank) were exceptional, and Dan’s been exceptional since he’s come.

“It’s just a lack of concentration in terms of tracking runners and that’s what’s killed us for the goals. We’ve not made teams work hard enough and until we start doing that we’re going to find ourselves in a battle each week.”

Common have two more home games over the coming week, against Oakwood tomorrow (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) and Steyning Town on Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

“We’ve got to get into that good habit of keeping the ball, getting our passes in, fashioning opportunities to score and when we do that, we’ll do well,” added Eldridge.

