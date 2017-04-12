United hit five to sink South Park

Hastings United’s footballers took a big step closer to a place in the season-ending promotion play-offs with another big victory tonight (Wednesday).

United produced a terrific display to win 5-1 away to South Park and strengthen their hold on the final Ryman Football League Division One South play-off spot of fifth.

It means they will head into the final three games of the season with a four-point cushion over sixth-placed Carshalton Athletic.

Six more points therefore will make absolutely sure of a play-off place and five more will almost certainly be sufficient due to their vastly superior goal difference.

United did the bulk of the damage in the first half as they opened up a 3-0 lead. Simon Johnson got the first two goals, the second of which was a terrific strike from 25 yards, before Matt Bodkin added the third shortly before half time.

Frannie Collin made it four and although South Park got one back through Joe Jackson, Shomari Barnwell wrapped things up with a fine finish from a tight angle.

United: Nicholls, Butcher, Cruttwell, Emptage, Sobers, Rowe, Bodkin, Johnson, Stannard, Collin, Leonard. Subs not used: Barnwell, Kieran, Akoto, Stevenson, Rose. Attendance: 136.

Ryman Division One South top 10 (all played 43 matches, 3 remaining): 1 Tooting & Mitcham United 101pts (+66 goal difference), 2 Dorking Wanderers 96 (+55), 3 Greenwich Borough 88 (+44), 4 Corinthian-Casuals 84 (+32), 5 HASTINGS UNITED 79 (+64), 6 Carshalton Athletic 75 (+35), 7 Lewes 74 (+14), 8 Hythe Town 72 (+17), 9 Faversham Town 70 (+31), 10 South Park 67 (+9).

