United boss can’t wait to get started

Hastings United manager Adam Hinshelwood says he can’t wait to get going as the football club prepares to start pre-season training.

The full squad will hold its first session today (Saturday), although some of the younger players and a couple of first teamers coming back from injury have already held half-a-dozen get-togethers.

“I can’t wait to get going, get all the boys back together and mixing them with the younger players we’ve got,” said Hinshelwood. “Me, Chris Agutter (assistant manager) and Lee Carey (player/coach) have been speaking on a daily basis and I can’t wait for it to get going.”

Hinshelwood added that he’s been ‘really pleased’ with what he’s seen during the early sessions. Those in attendance have included former United player Danny Ellis and Michael Aziaya, a defensive option who has been at Eastbourne Borough and Burgess Hill Town in the past.

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” said Hinshelwood, who added that the early sessions will focus mainly on physical work but using the ball as much as possible. “He’s a young lad and fits the mould of what we’re after. I’ll hopefully get something sorted with him pretty soon.”

Hinshelwood has so far brought Carey, Jack Dixon and Josh Pelling back to the club, and expects some of last season’s squad to stay and some to move on.

Lenny Pidgeley (to Margate), Kiernan Hughes-Mason (to Grays) and Jerrome Sobers (to Canvey Island), all of whom travelled long distances to play for United, are confirmed departures.

“I’m working hard to get us the best possible squad,” added Hinshelwood. “Hopefully a couple more will come in, but I want to build something and I think we’ve got the right players.”