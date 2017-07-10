Strike ace Medlock returns to United

Prolific striker Billy Medlock has returned to Hastings United, according to the football club’s website.

Medlock scored 28 goals in all competitions for United during the 2015/16 season, including five during the Easter Monday thrashing of Peacehaven & Telscombe.

At the time that was the best return by a Hastings player since Terry White in 1999/2000, although Frannie Collin bettered it last term with 32.

Medlock was also named supporters’ player of the season and won goal of the season for his magnificent free kick away to Guernsey.

After recovering from a ruptured ankle ligament sustained in April 2016, Medlock had spells with Dorking Wanderers (during which he scored against United), Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town last season.

United are also hoping to confirm the signing of a full-back who has been playing at a higher level in the next few days, once all paperwork is complete.

In addition, terms have been agreed with six of the club’s promising youngsters.