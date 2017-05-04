Six big players set to stay at United

Six of Hastings United’s leading players are set to remain on board for next season, according to the football club’s website.

United are reporting that they have exercised contract options to retain Matt Bodkin, Frannie Collin, Sam Cruttwell, Jack Harris, Simon Johnson and Ollie Rowe.

The club says it is also in discussions with Sam Cole, who is in rehabilitation after surgery on a serious knee injury, and hope to reach an agreement to retain him under contract once he is back to full fitness, which will be after the new season starts.

United say they are in discussions as well with some of the non-contract players to hopefully retain their services for the 2017/18 campaign.

A club spokesman said: “We feel that by keeping the nucleus of the team that performed so admirably in the play-offs for the club, and the introduction of some other players we are already in discussion with, we can put together another team to once again challenge for promotion, which has always been the board’s priority.”

United were beaten on penalties by Dorking Wanderers in the Ryman Football League Division One South play-off semi-finals on Tuesday, last week, after ending the regular season in fifth place.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!