RUMOUR MILL: | Real Madrid want Courtois or De Gea | Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for Carrasco | Lallana set to pen new deal | Van Dijk to snub Citizens

Thibaut Courtois’ agent is continually attempting to convince Real Madrid to make a move for the Chelsea goalkeeper. Real are also eyeing Manchester United ‘keeper David De Gea. (Various)

London giants Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out for £40million-rated Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco this summer after the Belgian winger fell out with manager Diego Simeone. (The Sun)

Manchester City are leading the chase to sign Real Mallorca’s 15-year-old right-back Richard Dionkou. (Daily Mail)

Adam Lallana will become the latest Liverpool player to commit his long-term future to the club by penning a new four-year contract. (Telegraph)

Liverpool are pondering a shock move for Middlesbrough rebel Gaston Ramirez, while Italian giants AC Milan are ready to challenge Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool for Torino star Andrea Belotti. (TeamTalk)

Nottingham Forest have warned Liverpool off a fresh move for 17-year-old Ben Brereton. (Daily Star)

Romelu Lukaku’s prospective new contract remains unsigned despite his agent suggesting the Everton forward was on the brink of committing his future to the club. (The Times)

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is ready to snub Manchester City and Liverpool by staying at Southampton. (The Sun)

Cardiff City target Jonny Hayes has signed a contract extension that will see him remain at Aberdeen until at least the summer of 2019. The winger was the subject of three failed bids from Cardiff in the recent transfer window. (The Scotsman)

Arsenal are interested in Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart as they consider replacements for Petr Cech, while they have also expressed an interest in Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac. (Daily Mail).