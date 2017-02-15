RUMOUR MILL: Costa to sign five-year Chelsea deal| Neuer dismisses Man City link| Rose snubs China offer| Griezmann has ‘doubts’ over move to Premiership

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is ready to pen a new £57million five-year contract after turning down a big-money move to China. (The Sun)

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer dismissed speculation linking him to Manchester City, saying that there has been “no contact” between himself and former Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola. (The Independent)

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has snubbed £14.5m-a-year offer from Shanghai SIPG to stay at White Hart Lane and win trophies. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid’s highly-rated forward Antoine Griezmann has moved to cool speculation that he is set for a summer switch to Manchester United, admitting that he has ‘doubts’ about moving the England. (Daily Mirror)

Out of favour winger Nolito has been warned he needs to improve his performances on the training pitch if he wants to return to first team action at Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho will sit down with Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to discuss his Manchester United future this week. (The Sun)

Manchester United failed with an £84m swoop for Thomas Muller last summer, according to Bayern Munich’s Jan-Christian Dreeson. (Daily Star)

Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to pounce for Isco after Real Madrid stalled contract talks with the Spanish playmaker until the end of the season. The 24-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of next season. (The Sun)

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has opened up on his football future, admitting he cannot see himself playing for another club between now and the time he retires from the game. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are interested in making a move for Croatian midfielder Milan Badelj after scouting the Fiorentina star earlier this month. (The Sun)

Tottenham will make another attempt to lure Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to White Hart Lane in the summer. (Daily Express)

Arsenal, Watford and Lazio are set to battle it out for the signature of teenage Toulouse star Alban Lafont. The highly-rated 18-year-old goalkeeper has been a sensation in Ligue 1 and has caught the eye of several clubs. (Various)