New league season set to kick-off

The 2017/18 Macron East Sussex Football League season will get underway today (Saturday).
Some 62 teams will battle it out across six divisions over the coming eight months, with 11 sides in the Premier Division and Division Five, and 10 in the middle four tiers.
The top flight has lost a side following the recent withdrawal of Old Hastonians due to a lack of committed players. The Stones hope to regroup over the coming months and re-enter the league next season.
Hollington United will begin their defence of the Premier Division title with an away game against Sidley United. Last season’s runners-up - and National Christian Cup winners - Battle Baptists will host St Leonards Social in a 4pm kick-off.
Elsewhere, top flight new boys Bexhill Town and Rye Town will go head-to-head at Bexhill Road.
TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES
EMIRATES FA CUP
1st round qualifying (3pm)
Dulwich Hamlet v Hastings United
MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm)
Division One
Midhurst & Easebourne v Little Common
Steyning Town v Bexhill United
Division Two
Westfield v Sidlesham
MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)
Premier Division
Battle Baptists v St Leonards Social (4pm)
Bexhill Town v Rye Town
Ore Athletic v Hawkhurst United
Sedlescombe Rangers v Robertsbridge Utd
Sidley United v Hollington United
Division One
Bexhill AAC v Mountfield United (4pm)
Hastings Rangers v Little Common II
Herstmonceux v Northiam 75 (4pm)
Rock-a-Nore v Wadhurst United
The JC Tackleway v Westfield II
Division Two
Battle Baptists II v St Leonards Social II
Hollington United II v Bexhill Rovers
Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill United II
Peche Hill Select v Wittersham
Division Three
Catsfield v The JC Tackleway II
Magham Down v Sedlescombe Rangers II
Punnetts Town v Pebsham Sibex
Ticehurst v Sandhurst
Division Four
Bexhill AAC II v South Coast Athletico (2pm)
Bexhill Broncos v Orington
West Hill United v Cranbrook Town
Division Five
AFC Hollington v West Hill United II
Hampden Park v Beckley Rangers
Herstmonceux II v Northiam II (2pm)
Sedlescombe Rangers III v Robertsbridge Utd
Wittersham II v Battle Baptists III
