New league season set to kick-off

The 2017/18 Macron East Sussex Football League season will get underway today (Saturday).

Some 62 teams will battle it out across six divisions over the coming eight months, with 11 sides in the Premier Division and Division Five, and 10 in the middle four tiers.

The top flight has lost a side following the recent withdrawal of Old Hastonians due to a lack of committed players. The Stones hope to regroup over the coming months and re-enter the league next season.

Hollington United will begin their defence of the Premier Division title with an away game against Sidley United. Last season’s runners-up - and National Christian Cup winners - Battle Baptists will host St Leonards Social in a 4pm kick-off.

Elsewhere, top flight new boys Bexhill Town and Rye Town will go head-to-head at Bexhill Road.

TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

EMIRATES FA CUP

1st round qualifying (3pm)

Dulwich Hamlet v Hastings United

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm)

Division One

Midhurst & Easebourne v Little Common

Steyning Town v Bexhill United

Division Two

Westfield v Sidlesham

MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)

Premier Division

Battle Baptists v St Leonards Social (4pm)

Bexhill Town v Rye Town

Ore Athletic v Hawkhurst United

Sedlescombe Rangers v Robertsbridge Utd

Sidley United v Hollington United

Division One

Bexhill AAC v Mountfield United (4pm)

Hastings Rangers v Little Common II

Herstmonceux v Northiam 75 (4pm)

Rock-a-Nore v Wadhurst United

The JC Tackleway v Westfield II

Division Two

Battle Baptists II v St Leonards Social II

Hollington United II v Bexhill Rovers

Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill United II

Peche Hill Select v Wittersham

Division Three

Catsfield v The JC Tackleway II

Magham Down v Sedlescombe Rangers II

Punnetts Town v Pebsham Sibex

Ticehurst v Sandhurst

Division Four

Bexhill AAC II v South Coast Athletico (2pm)

Bexhill Broncos v Orington

West Hill United v Cranbrook Town

Division Five

AFC Hollington v West Hill United II

Hampden Park v Beckley Rangers

Herstmonceux II v Northiam II (2pm)

Sedlescombe Rangers III v Robertsbridge Utd

Wittersham II v Battle Baptists III