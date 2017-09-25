New Hastings boss makes first signing

Rhys Whyborne has become Chris Agutter’s first signing as manager of Hastings United, according to the football club’s website.

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, former Hastings captain Whyborne, 31, has played more than 150 games for the club and was a big part of the 2006/7 promotion-winning team.

Agutter said: “Rhys is exactly the type of player and character that we want at the club. In terms of ability and stature, he is a Bostik Premier centre-back at the very least, he brings a wealth of experience and will be considered for selection immediately.

“We will be looking to bring in two or three more new faces to improve the balance of the squad over the next few weeks.”

A commanding and composed central defender who is a popular figure with supporters, Whyborne has been playing in the Macron East Sussex Football League for Bexhill Town in recent times.

Whyborne said: “I have been training with the development squad for a couple of weeks and have been really impressed with how professional the club has become since the last period I was here.

“Chris spoke to me on Friday and was very positive about the future, and that is something I want to be part of. I can’t wait to get started and help the club push on this season.”

Agutter was announced as manager on Saturday morning with previous boss Adam Hinshelwood returning to manage former club Worthing.

His first game ended in a 4-3 defeat away to Molesey on Saturday, a result which leaves Hastings 16th in Bostik League Division One South with eight points from as many matches.