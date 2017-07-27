New boy Beale just what United are looking for

Hastings United Football Club manager Adam Hinshelwood said Sam Beale ‘fits the mould of what we’re looking for’ after completing the signing of the left-back this week.

The 23-year-old played for National League South club Eastbourne Borough on a regular basis during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons before making 43 appearances for Bostik League Premier Division outfit Folkestone Invicta last term.

Hinshelwood said: “He fits the mould of what we’re looking for. He’s young, enthusiastic, wants to learn, wants to progress his game and move up the leagues - and that’s where we lie as a football club.

“He’s a full-back who likes to get forward, he’s got a good work ethic, a good attitude and we’re pleased we’ve got him in really. I thought he was excellent on Tuesday night (in the 3-0 friendly win away to Eastbourne Town).”

Hinshelwood added that ‘there’s a couple of areas we would still like to be stronger in’, but is happy with the players he has.

United are due to visit Rochester United tonight (Thursday) before returning to The Pilot Field on Saturday against Bostik Premier side Burgess Hill Town (kick-off 3pm). They will travel to Chichester City for their penultimate warm-up game on Tuesday.

“I’m happy with how it’s all coming together,” added Hinshelwood. “The youngsters that have come in have impressed, which bodes well and gives us that bit more strength in depth.”