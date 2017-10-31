More cup action awaits Hastings tonight

More cup action is on the agenda for Hastings United Football Club tonight (Tuesday).

Hastings, who were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy following a 4-3 defeat to Ashford Town (Middx) on Saturday, will entertain Hassocks in round two of the Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup.

Although the county competition isn’t top of Hastings’ list of priorities, tonight’s match offers Chris Agutter’s side an opportunity to get a win on the board after losing three and drawing one of their last four contests in all competitions.

That run, during which Hastings have conceded three goals per game on average, has left Hastings 16th in Bostik League Division One South with 15 points from 14 fixtures.

Hassocks play one level below Hastings in the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Premier Division. The Robins are 13th in the table with 15 points from 13 outings.

Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm. Admission is £6 for adults and £3 for concessions. Season tickets are not valid for this game.