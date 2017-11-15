Leaders win dramatic county cup clash

Despite the rain of Friday night and Saturday morning, the vast majority of the weekend’s Macron East Sussex Football League programme went ahead.

Premier Division leaders Hollington United continued their splendid start to the season with a terrific 2-1 win away to Southern Combination League team Steyning Town II in round three of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.

A Hollington side missing several of its most experienced players snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by equalising in the third minute of added time before grabbing a winner two minutes before the end of extra-time.

Ashley Kidman and youth team player Jay Edwards scored for Hollington, whose manager Scott Price - deputing in goal - saved a penalty.

Hollington’s reward is a home tie against Southern Combination League Division Two high-flyers Rustington in the last 16 on Saturday December 9.

Sidley United’s match away to Rogate 08 in the same competition was postponed.

Battle Baptists ran out 7-1 winners away to Ore Athletic for the second successive season. Picture courtesy Paul Huggins

Having faced each other in the Premier Division the previous weekend, Crowhurst and Bexhill Town met again, this time in round one of the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup.

After a draw in the league, another tied game ensued, but on this occasion Crowhurst triumphed 2-1 thanks to the finishing of Sam Baker and Gary Croft. Warren Parsons scored for Bexhill.

Four matches were played in round two of the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup and the bulk of them went to form.

Division One leaders Northiam 75 won 6-0 at home to Rock-a-Nore, of the same division. A Scott Embery hat-trick, Oscar Garcia Cruz’s double and one from James Fielding gave Northiam a home quarter-final against Hollington United II.

Hollington, from Division Two, received a walkover after scheduled visitors Hawkhurst United II, from Division Three, were unable to raise a side.

Division Two team Bexhill United II also scored six as they won 6-1 away to Magham Down, from Division Three. Andy Matthews (2), Jacob Shelton, Callum McDonald, Ben Ferguson and Daniel Smith hit the target for Bexhill, while Jamie Cherryman netted Magham’s consolation.

Bexhill will entertain fellow Division Two club Peche Hill Select in the last eight after Peche prevailed 3-2 away to Division Three outfit Bexhill Rovers. A Nicky Stiles double and one from Shane Friend got the job done for Peche.

At the bottom of the draw, St Leonards Social II prevailed 4-2 in an all-Division Two tie away to Wittersham. Kieran Martin (2), Robert Mitchell and Ashley McCann struck for Social, who will travel to Sandhurst or Icklesham Casuals in the quarter-finals.

Five first round ties were played in the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup and Division Five teams overcame Division Four sides in two of them.

Division Five leaders Sedlescombe Rangers III made it 11 wins out of 11 in all competitions this season with a 2-0 extra-time victory away to Division Four top dogs Bexhill AAC II.

Goals from Ben Cowell and Benjamin Seal continued Sedlescombe’s perfect start to the season, and put them through to the quarter-finals.

AFC Hollington, who are second-bottom of Division Five, pulled off a very good 2-1 win at home to Division Four’s bottom club, Burwash. Liam Grant and Harry Kidd were Hollington’s goalscoring heroes.

Hollington will host West Hill United in the last eight after West Hill edged out fellow Division Four outfit Bexhill Broncos 5-3 on penalties. The game itself had finished 1-1 after extra-time, with Matthew Wheeler scoring for West Hill and Jack Hickman for the Broncos.

Cranbrook Town won 3-1 at home to Orington in another all-Division Four affair and will entertain Ninfield VFC in the quarter-finals. Carl Longbottom was on target for Orington.

Robertsbridge United II won 3-2 at home to fellow Division Five team Icklesham Casuals II to set up a quarter-final at home to Sedlescombe. A Jason Marsh double and one from Daniel Goodsell gave Robertsbridge a 3-1 half time lead.

League games took place across five of the six divisions, including three games in the Premier Division.

Second-placed Battle Baptists went level on points with leaders Hollington, albeit having played an extra match, on the back of a 7-1 victory away to Ore Athletic.

Goals from Dean Boyd (2), Glen Carrick (2), Dale Vinall, Caleb Spicer Dreeling and Tom Saunders fired Battle to a seventh win in nine league outings. Jamal Bsharah scored for Ore.

Third-placed Rye Town remain undefeated on the back of a splendid 5-1 success at home to fourth-placed St Leonards Social. A Charlie Stevens hat-trick and two from Richard ‘Alfie’ Weller maintained Rye’s perfect home record so far this season. Colton Alleyne-Davis replied for Social.

Hawkhurst United scored two goals in the last 10 minutes, including a last gasp winner, to triumph 3-2 at home to Robertsbridge United and move up to fifth.

Goals from Philip Green and Curtis Coombes had given Robertsbridge a 2-1 half time lead, but the goals of Gregory Daniel (2) and Robert Guile won it for the Hawks.

The two fixtures in Division One were fairly decisive.

Westfield II triumphed 4-0 at home to The JC Tackleway to jump above their victims into the top four. Strikes by Liam Cobley, Ashley Paine, Billy-Jo Driver and Andrew Wells gave Westfield a third successive victory, during which time they’ve scored 15 goals.

Sixth-placed Mountfield United won 5-0 at Herstmonceux, with all the goals coming during the first half. Jake Hillier, Matt Tidmarsh, Sean Smith and Mountfield man of the match Nick Severino were the scorers, in addition to an own goal.

Sedlescombe Rangers II went five points clear at the top of Division Three, albeit having played four more games than second-placed Punnetts Town, courtesy of a 4-2 success away to third-placed Catsfield.

Toby Hicks (2), Liam Baker and Thomas Ellis scored for Sedlescombe, who have already played 11 of their 18 league fixtures - the most of anyone in the league.

Victoria Baptists surged up to fourth on the back of an 8-2 win at home to Ticehurst. Thomas Macdonald scored five of the Baptists’ goals, James Bellett got two and Joe Bellett bagged the other.

The JC Tackleway II climbed into the top half via a 3-2 victory at home to Pebsham Sibex, for whom Chris Jones netted twice. Strikes by Simon Randall (2) and David Burch gave Tackleway the spoils.

With none of Division Four’s top three in league action, fourth-placed South Coast Athletico closed in with a 3-2 win at home to Ninfield VFC.

The goals of Connor Easton (2) and Ryan Fuller won it for Athletico, despite Mark Franks and Danny Love scoring for Ninfield.

Fifth-placed Sovereign Saints II stayed just a point behind Athletico after winning 7-3 in a 10-goal thriller away to Parkfield.

The only Division Five fixture played ended in celebrations for Beckley Rangers, who achieved their first league win since joining the league in the summer.

Goals from Rhys Piggott (2), Sam Roberts and Benjamin Dengate earned Beckley a 4-3 victory at home to fourth-placed Wittersham II and moved them up two places off the bottom to boot.