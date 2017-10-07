Leaders Common target ninth successive league win

Little Common Football Club is three points clear at the top of the table having scored a remarkable 40 goals in its first nine league games.

The Commoners have picked up 25 Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One points from a possible 27 and their goal difference is an amazing +36 having conceded only four times.

Player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It has been a very good start. I couldn’t really have asked for much more from the boys and it’s a real collective effort. We have individuals that have those special moments that can win games, but everyone plays their part.

“I guess the difficult thing is to keep it going. When you’re doing well, teams try a bit harder and want to be the team to beat you. We can’t take anything for granted and we have to be fully focused every time we go on the pitch.

“We don’t get over-excited when we win and don’t get too down when we lose. We’re in a good position, but we’ll take each game as it comes.”

Common, who have scored the most goals in the division and conceded the fewest, will seek a ninth straight league win when they host mid-table Oakwood today (Saturday).

Eldridge expects to welcome back a few players who missed the midweek cup defeat to AFC Uckfield Town, although Wes Tate will serve the final game of his suspension. Kick-off is 3pm.

TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm)

Division One

Bexhill United v Lingfield

Little Common v Oakwood

MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (3pm)

Premier Division

Hollington United v St Leonards Social

Sedlescombe Rangers v Battle Baptists

Division One

Herstmonceux v Wadhurst United

Little Common II v Rock-a-Nore

Division Two

Battle Baptists II v Bexhill Rovers

Icklesham Casuals v Sovereign Saints

Wittersham v Bexhill United II

Division Three

Catsfield v Magham Down (2pm)

Hawkhurst United II v The JC Tackleway II

Punnetts Town v Sedlescombe Rangers II

Sandhurst v Victoria Baptists

Division Four

Bexhill Broncos v Burwash

Cranbrook Town v Orington

Ninfield VFC v Parkfield

Sovereign Saints II v Bexhill AAC II

West Hill United v South Coast Athletico

Division Five

AFC Hollington v Northiam 75 II

Battle Baptists III v Beckley Rangers

Hampden Park v Icklesham Casuals II

Robertsbridge United II v Herstmonceux II

Sedlescombe Rangers III v West Hill United II

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup

1st round (2.30pm)

Crowhurst v Bexhill Town

Rye Town v Ore Athletic

Sidley United v Robertsbridge United

Westfield v Hawkhurst United

Hastings & District FA Junior Cup

1st round (2.30pm)

Bexhill AAC v Ticehurst

Mountfield United v St Leonards Social II

Northiam 75 v Westfield II

Peche Hill Select v Pebsham Sibex

The JC Tackleway v Hollington United II