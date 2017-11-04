Late Gelding goal denies struggling Shoreham victory over ten-man Hastings

Dayshohne Gelding's thunderbolt two minutes from time snatched a point for ten-man Hastings United in a fiery Bostik League South clash with Shoreham at Middle Road this afternoon.

Gelding's 89th-minute effort cancelled out Mussels' skipper Sean Roddy's first half penalty as it finished 1-1.

Basement boys Shoreham looked on course for just a third league win of the season - which would have seen them move off the bottom - leading by a goal when Jack Dixon was shown a straight red card 12 minutes from time.

Hastings were not to be denied, though, as Gelding ensured his team came away with a point.

Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly felt they should have seen the match out.

He said: "Looking back, I think this was a game we deserved to take all three points from.

"It was a real team effort, we complemented one another really well as a unit. We've got to take a number of positives from it.

"If we continue to work as hard as we did, continue creating the chances we have done, we are not going to end up bottom of the league - without a shadow of a doubt."

A bobbly pitch made things tough for both teams early on, before the match sprung in to life five minutes before the break.

Roddy's pass caught Hastings' backline cold, playing George Gaskin in behind, he rounded Charlie Horlock but overran the ball and fired in to the side-netting.

That miss would not matter, though, as Mussels took the lead three minutes later. Centre-half Odofin O'Niel appeared to be pushed going up for a header by Ansu Janneh, with referee Craig Robson pointing to the spot.

Shoreham skipper Roddy made no mistake to fire the home side ahead.

Dixon crashed a ferocious, whipping 25-yard effort against the crossbar a minute prior to the interval as Mussels were fortunate to go in ahead.

Shoreham survived a scare nine minutes after the restart. Davide Radori's teasing cross just evaded Sam Adams, winger Jamie Cruttwell retrieved the ball - picking out Gelding - who prodded over.

James Broadbent pulled off a couple of fine saves to preserve the home side's lead and put them on the way to what looked like would be a victory.

James Whidemore took an elbow in the face from Dixon, which sparked a melee, resulting in the latter being shown a straight red card to leave Hastings to see the game out with ten men 12 minutes from time.

Despite a man advantage, Shoreham could not hang on for all three points.. Gelding got on the end of a knockdown and thundered past Broadbent from 25-yards to snatch a point for Hastings.

Shoreham welcome two-divisions below Southern Combination League Saltdean United for a Sussex Senior Cup second-round clash on Tuesday (7.45pm).

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Roddy, D.Hand, O'Niel, M.Hand; Storrie, Whidmore; Packer, Myers, Herbert; Gaskin. Subs: Archibald, Diakiesse, Goldson (Packer, 79), Bullivant, Marsh.

HASTINGS UNITED: Horlock; Black, Whybourne, Rowe, Beale; Dixon; Adams, Jannette; Gelding, Radori, Crutwell. Subs: Anderson (Adams, 73), Lovett, Sotoyinbo (Radori, 84), Pogue (Black, 73), Tahjae.