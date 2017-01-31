Ince leaves Albion on loan

Brighton midfielder Rohan Ince has joined League 1 outfit Swindon Town on loan until the end so the season.

After passing a medical at The County Ground earlier today, he will be available for Swindon's derby clash with Oxford United on Sunday.

The former Chelsea youngster has found game time hard to come by this season, making just seven appearances in cup competitions.

Ince has featured in the EFL Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup for Brighton so far this campaign. Since his debut under Oscar Garcia back in 2013, the midfielder has made 90 senior appearances.

Speaking after Ince completed his loan move, Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "Rohan has again found his chances limited this season, so this move gives him the opportunity to play football under a coach he knows well.

Despite the lack of opportunities, he has been really professional, worked hard in training, and this loan is a good one for all three parties, the player and both clubs."

