Holland resolves Bexhill goalkeeper crisis

Bexhill United Football Club has drafted in a goalkeeper to resolve something of a crisis of number ones for tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) game.

The Pirates are without four goalkeepers for the long trip to Midhurst & Easebourne, but after phone calls to several clubs, they’ve managed to bring in Connor Holland from Westfield on a dual registration basis with Hastings United.

Bexhill joint manager Ryan Light said: “We’ve got the go-ahead from Westfield to do the transfer and he will be deputising on Saturday.”

Holland, who also plays for Hastings’ development squad, is set to come in because regular number one Dan Rose is still a week or two from fitness following the knee injury he picked up playing for Sussex under-18s three weeks ago.

On top of that, George Legg (who is based in Portsmouth and would therefore have had a much shorter journey to the game than the rest of Bexhill’s squad) and Bexhill under-21s goalkeeper Adam Osborne are away for the weekend, and Elliot Stokes is working tomorrow morning.

The availability issues aren’t just confined to goalkeepers, though. As for the outfield players, Drew Greenall is away on a school skiing trip, Nathan Lopez is unavailable due to work commitments, Billy Trickett is still out with a knee injury and Kevin Barden is getting closer to fitness but still can’t shrug off a knee problem of his own.

There is some good news, however, in that influential midfielder Wayne Giles should be back from injury having not been risked during last weekend’s 4-2 victory over Lingfield.

Although 12th-placed Midhurst are five positions and 11 points worse off than Bexhill in the table, the West Sussex club has played five fewer matches and came from behind to win 2-1 in December’s reverse fixture.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!