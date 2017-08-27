Hole hits hat-trick as Common win 5-0 again

Little Common Football Club made it back-to-back 5-0 league victories with a comfortable win at Ringmer yesterday (Saturday).

Lewis Hole bagged a hat-trick, and there was one apiece for Russell Eldridge and Sam Ellis as Common saw off still pointless opposition in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One.

Common made one change to their starting line-up, with Charlie Bachellier replacing the unavailable Jared Lusted in the back four.

On a blisteringly hot afternoon, the match began at a slow pace. Despite enjoying long spells of possession, the Commoners were initially unable to penetrate the home defence and a long range Hole effort was the closest they came to opening the scoring.

At the other end, Ringmer dragged a shot across the goal while a free kick on the edge of the area was comfortably dealt with by Matt Cruttwell in the Common goal.

Ellis saw a penalty appeal waved away when he appeared to be tripped in the box before Jamie Crone rattled the crossbar following a neat pass from Hole.

The deadlock was broken five minutes before half time. Ellis was fouled on the edge of the area and Eldridge found the top corner of the net with the resultant free kick.

Common doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time. Ellis played in Hole and his powerfully struck drive was parried into the net by the home goalkeeper.

Ringmer started the second half brightly and saw two efforts clear the crossbar. The match was all but sealed, though, when Common added a third in the 55th minute through Hole after good work from Crone.

The home side was soon reduced to 10 men and picked up a flurry of cards for taking out its frustrations on the match officials.

The fourth goal arrived in the 67th minute when Ellis burst into the area and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home.

Common had further chances to extend their lead, but Wes Tate dragged an effort wide when through on goal and Crone was adjudged offside after smashing the ball into the net from an Ellis cutback.

The fifth and final goal came five minutes from time. Hole was upended after racing into the box and he calmly stroked home the resulting penalty to complete his treble.

Common: Cruttwell, Bachellier (Maynard), Bristow, Ward, Walker, Eldridge (McEniry), Smith, Tate, Hole, Crone, Ellis (Wells).