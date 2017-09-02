Hastings threaten FA Cup upset before succumbing to late double

Hastings United Football Club for a long time threatened to pull off an Emirates FA Cup upset this afternoon (Saturday).

Bostik League Division One South team Hastings led for more than half-an-hour before conceding three times in the closing 15 minutes to lose 3-1 away to Bostik Premier side Dulwich Hamlet.

Two of the three Dulwich goals, in fact, came in added time as Hastings came agonisingly close to at least earning a replay against a club beaten in the Bostik Premier play-off final last term.

Hastings welcomed back left-back Sam Beale and midfielder Simon Johnson from injury for the first round qualifying tie, while Curtis Gayler and Ollie Black were promoted to the starting XI.

In front of a splendid crowd of 1,288, Ibrahim Kargbo rolled a shot wide and a Dumebi Dumaka header dropped just over for Dulwich, but it was Hastings who drew first blood at the end of the first half.

Gayler’s shot from just outside the area was very well saved by home goalkeeper Preston Edwards, but the resulting corner led to something of a scramble in the box and the ball ended up in the net from close range. Ollie Rowe was credited with the goal.

Into the second half, and Dulwich were twice narrowly off target during a strong spell before they equalised in the 79th minute. Nana Boakye-Yiadom mopped up the rebound after Hastings goalkeeper Josh Pelling was unable to hold the initial effort.

Both sides pushed for a potential winner thereafter, but it was Dulwich who went ahead as Boakye-Yiadom scored his second. There was still time for Boakye-Yiadom to complete his hat-trick during a finale which was cruel on the effort Hastings put on.

Hastings: Pelling, Aziaya, Beale (Rodari), Cruttwell, Black, Rowe, Dixon, Johnson, Medlock, Janneh, Gayler. Subs not used: Climpson, Rogers, Carey, Kieran, Dullaway, Rodrigues-Barbosa. Attendance: 1288.