Hastings set for Sunday clash in Guernsey

Hastings United’s footballers are set to tackle two games in little more than 48 hours.

United are away to fourth-bottom Guernsey in Ryman Football League Division One South today (Sunday, kick-off 3pm) before hosting third-placed Carshalton Athletic on Tuesday night.

United have propelled themselves into the thick of the play-off mix by picking up 13 points from a possible 15 and they’ve gone nearly 300 minutes without conceding.

They remain eighth after yesterday’s results and are five points outside the all-important top five, albeit having played fewer matches than all of the teams above them.

United manager Darren Hare says he is considering shuffling the pack to help cope with the short recovery time between the matches. And with Matt Bodkin having completed his suspension and Stephen Butcher expected to return from injury, he should have plenty of options at his disposal.

Hare left Jerrome Sobers and Simon Johnson on the substitutes’ bench against Three Bridges on Tuesday night as they were carrying slight knocks. Jack Evans’ loan from Maidstone United has been extended for another month.

Three Bridges goalkeeper Martin Grant is beaten by a Jack Evans free kick on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy Scott White

If the reverse fixtures are anything to go by, there should be plenty of goals over the coming few days. United thrashed Guernsey 6-1 at The Pilot Field in October and drew 4-4 away to Carshalton on Bonfire Night aided by a Steve Watt hat-trick.

Ryman Division One South top 10 (played-points): 1 Tooting & Mitcham United 34-77 (+52 goal difference), 2 Dorking Wanderers 34-74 (+44), 3 Carshalton Athletic 35-67 (+37), 4 Greenwich Borough 33-63 (+29), 5 Corinthian-Casuals 34-63 (+18), 6 Hythe Town 33-62 (+24), 7 Lewes 34-61 (+6), 8 HASTINGS UNITED 32-58 (+48), 9 Cray Wanderers 33-56 (+11), 10 Walton Casuals 36-56 (+5).

