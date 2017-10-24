Hastings seek return to winning ways

Hastings United Football Club will be aiming to return to winning ways on home soil tonight (Tuesday).

Chris Agutter’s side will entertain Thamesmead Town in Bostik Football League Division One South. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.

After beginning the month with three consecutive wins and clean sheets, Hastings’ last two games have ended in a 3-3 draw at home to Horsham on Tuesday, last week, and a 3-2 defeat away to Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday.

Those results have left Hastings 14th in the table - two points behind the team immediately above them, Thamesmead, and two ahead of Molesey in 21st.

A victory tonight would move Hastings into the top half heading into successive home cup matches over the coming week.

Hastings will hope that midfielder Sam Cruttwell has recovered from the illness which forced him into a late withdrawal from the squad which faced Corinthian at the weekend.

New boys Ashan Jones and Tahjae Anderson, both of whom are dual registered with National League club Bromley, could feature at home for the first time having been on the bench against Corinthian.

* Hastings United’s development squad, meanwhile, strengthened its position at the top of Bostik League Development South with a 5-0 win at home to Cray Wanderers last night.

Hastings’ seventh win in nine matches put them seven points clear of second-placed Ramsgate having played two more games.