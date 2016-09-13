Hastings prevail after penalty drama

Hastings United's footballers celebrated a penalty shoot-out victory in the league cup last night (Tuesday).

The U's won 4-3 on spot-kicks away to Herne Bay in round one of the Ryman League's Alan Turvey Trophy, sponsored by Robert Dyas.

Ollie Rowe, Richard Davies, Stephen Butcher and Harry Stannard scored their penalties for United, whose goalkeeper Ryan Nicholls saved three of Herne Bay's kicks. United's other two penalties, from Sam Cruttwell and Frannie Collin, were saved.

The penalty shoot-out came about after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes (there is no extra-time in this competition), an identical scoreline to the league match between the two clubs four weeks earlier.

Herne Bay led at the break through an Adam Woolcott goal following a mix-up in the away defence. Earlier in the half Steve Watt found the top corner of Herne Bay's net only for the linesman's flag to be raised.

It was Collin's turn to have a goal disallowed in the second period, but there was no denying the United striker three minutes from time when he turned home Stannard's header across goal to level the scores.

Frannie Collin scored Hastings United's equaliser three minutes from the end of normal time. Picture courtesy Scott White

United fielded a pretty strong side on a warm evening in north Kent and Jack Harris featured for the first time since injuring his ankle on the opening day of the season.

Their reward is another away tie against fellow Division One South opposition in the form of Faversham Town. Faversham won 3-0 at home to Hythe Town in their first round tie last night.

United: Nicholls, Davies, Butler, Cruttwell, Rowe, Watt (Foster), Stannard, Butcher, Harris (Pritchard), Collin, Bodkin (Climpson).

