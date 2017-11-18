Hastings handed plum tie in county cup

Hastings United Football Club has been handed a plum tie in the county’s premier knockout competition.

The Bostik Football League Division One South side will host Crawley Town in round three of the Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup.

The draw for the last 16 was broadcast by BBC Sussex Radio and on Twitter this evening (Saturday). Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday December 6.

Hastings came from behind to win 3-1 at home to Southern Combination League Premier Division team Hassocks in round two last month, while Crawley prevailed by the same score at home to National League South club Bognor Regis Town.

League Two outfit Crawley fielded only a small number of first team regulars in that match and you would expect the Red Devils to bring a fairly young squad to The Pilot Field next month.

Draw in full: Horsham v Littlehampton Town; Three Bridges v Whitehawk; East Grinstead Town v Burgess Hill Town; Pagham v Lewes; Saltdean United v Broadbridge Heath; Eastbourne Borough v Worthing; Brighton & Hove Albion v Haywards Heath Town or Selsey; Hastings United v Crawley Town.